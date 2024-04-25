Roger Goodell questionable (back) to give 2024 NFL Draft hugs
With less than five hours until the start of the 2024 NFL Draft, commissioner Roger Goodell may not be able to give his annual tradition a go.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, a recent back surgery has put a questionable tag on the commissioner's ability to do his traditional on-stage hugs with every prospect that walks across after getting their name called.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell underwent back surgery three weeks ago, has recovered well, but it remains uncertain whether he will be able to offer his patented draft-day hugs. Draft-time decision.- Adam Schefter, ESPN
Looking like a game-time decision, will Goodell be able to fight through the 8pm boos to pick himself back up and get his mind (and back) right to greet the newest editions to the NFL on stage tonig