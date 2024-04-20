Betting lines reveal favorite for the New England Patriots No. 3 overall pick
The New England Patriots own the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday, April 25, 2024.
Overall, New England can accumulate excellent starter-level talent early in the draft, including the third overall pick and a total of three selections in the top 68.
Patriots Current Draft Picks By Round and Overall Selection
- Round 1 (3)
- Round 2 (34)
- Round 3 (68)
- Round 4 (103)
- Round 5 (137)
- Round 6 (180)
- Round 6 (193 from Jaguars)
- Round 7 (231 from Bears)
Patriots Positional Needs
The team will likely focus on a few priorities at key offensive positions: securing a top quarterback, finding a reliable pass catcher, and adding a solid offensive tackle.
Bill Belichick is out as coach and General Manager after the team struggled the last few years to win on the field following several suspect draft classes. In charge after last years 4-13 season are Director of Scouting and defacto-GM Eliot Wolf, and new head coach Jerod Mayo, who played linebacker for the Pats before joining Belichick's coaching staff in 2019.
This first Patriots draft without Belichick is a critical opportunity for the team to establish its new identity and seek to turn the franchise around after a two year playoff hiatus. The team has an opportunity to pick a generational talent with the No. 3 overall pick, selecting behind Chicago and Washington. This offers the opportunity for the Patriots to identify a new franchise quarterback after failing to find a reliable starter the past four seasons, post-Brady, and attempting to get by with Cam Newton, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe leading the offense.
It seems a highly likely that the Pats will use the number three overall selection to choose what they hope will be their long term answer at quarterback. With Caleb Williams almost a lock to be selected by the Bears at number 1, and LSU's QB Jayden Daniels the likely choice at number 2, a few highly regarded QBs will still be on the board. Wolf has noted that he believes there are 6 QBs worthy of being selected at the top of the draft.
Odds On Who the Patriots Will Draft With The No. 3 Overall Pick:
- UNC QB Drake Maye +110 (equates to a 47% likelihood)
- LSU QB Jayden Daniels +160 (38%)
- Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. +1200 (7.7%)
- Michigan QB JJ McCarthy +4000 (2.4%)
- Penn State T Olumuyiwa Fashanu +5500 (1.8%)
- Other +4000 (2.4%)
*via BetMassachusetts.
"I think it's a unique year. I'd say that's been impressive with all six of these quarterbacks," Wolf said. "The best thing is hearing what their teammates say about them. They're both very well thought of by all their teammates. Obviously, Michigan has a ton of guys in the draft. North Carolina, not as many, but they still have some significant guys. It's just hearing how impressive they are as teammates, as people, as leaders."
With QB's Williams and Daniels off the board, the odds makers believe that there is close to a 50% chance that the Patriots select North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye with the third pick.
Drake Maye 2023 Stats
- 21 years old (August 30, 2002)
- 6' 4", 230 lbs
3,608 passing yards
24 passing TDs
- 9 Interceptions
- 63.3 completion %
- 449 yards rushing with 9 rushing TDS
- 79.5 QBR (15th in the nation)
- 2023 season went 8-5 losing last two games and four of last six
