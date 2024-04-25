NFL 2024 Draft: Draft Order For Each Round 1-7
The NFL Draft Schedule
The 2024 NFL draft runs from April 25 to 27. The first round will take place on April 25, Rounds 2-3 will take place on April 26, and Rounds 4-7 will take place on April 27.
On Thursday April 25, the draft begins at 8 p.m. ESPN coverage of the first round begins at 7 p.m. on ESPN with "NFL Draft Countdown."
On Friday ESPN coverage of Rounds 2-3 begins at 8 p.m.
On Saturday ESPN coverage of Rounds 4-7 begins at 12 p.m.
The NFL Draft Order For Each Round 1 through 7 is as follows:
Round 1:
1. Chicago Bears (from CAR)
2. Washington Commanders
3. New England Patriots
4. Arizona Cardinals
5. Los Angeles Chargers
6. New York Giants
7. Tennessee Titans
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Chicago Bears
10. New York Jets
11. Minnesota Vikings
12. Denver Broncos
13. Las Vegas Raiders
14. New Orleans Saints
15. Indianapolis Colts
16. Seattle Seahawks
17. Jacksonville Jaguars
18. Cincinnati Bengals
19. Los Angeles Rams
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
21. Miami Dolphins
22. Philadelphia Eagles
23. Minnesota Vikings (from CLE through HOU)
24. Dallas Cowboys
25. Green Bay Packers
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU)
28. Buffalo Bills
29. Detroit Lions
30. Baltimore Ravens
31. San Francisco 49ers
32. Kansas City Chiefs
Round 2:
33. Carolina Panthers
34. New England Patriots
35. Arizona Cardinals
36. Washington Commanders
37. Los Angeles Chargers
38. Tennessee Titans
39. Carolina Panthers (from NYG)
40. Washington Commanders (from CHI)
41. Green Bay Packers (from NYJ)
42. Houston Texans (from MIN)
43. Atlanta Falcons
44. Las Vegas Raiders
45. New Orleans Saints (from DEN)
46. Indianapolis Colts
47. New York Giants (from SEA)
48. Jacksonville Jaguars
49. Cincinnati Bengals
50. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)
51. Pittsburgh Steelers
52. Los Angeles Rams
53. Philadelphia Eagles
54. Cleveland Browns
55. Miami Dolphins
56. Dallas Cowboys
57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58. Green Bay Packers
59. Houston Texans
60. Buffalo Bills
61. Detroit Lions
62. Baltimore Ravens
63. San Francisco 49ers
64. Kansas City Chiefs
Round 3:
65. Carolina Panthers
66. Arizona Cardinals
67. Washington Commanders
68. New England Patriots
69. Los Angeles Chargers
70. New York Giants
71. Arizona Cardinals (from TEN)
72. New York Jets
73. Detroit Lions (from MIN)
74. Atlanta Falcons
75. Chicago Bears
76. Denver Broncos
77. Las Vegas Raiders
78. Washington Commanders (from SEA)
79. Atlanta Falcons (from JAX)
80. Cincinnati Bengals
81. Seattle Seahawks (from NO through DEN)
82. Indianapolis Colts
83. Los Angeles Rams
84. Pittsburgh Steelers
85. Cleveland Browns
86. Houston Texans (from PHI)
87. Dallas Cowboys
88. Green Bay Packers
89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU)
91. Green Bay Packers (from BUF)
92. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from DET)
93. Baltimore Ravens
94. San Francisco 49ers
95. Kansas City Chiefs
96. Jacksonville Jaguars*
97. Cincinnati Bengals*
98. Pittsburgh Steelers* (from PHI)
99. Los Angeles Rams*
100. Washington Commanders* (from SF)
Round 4:
101. Carolina Panthers
102. Seattle Seahawks (from WAS)
103. New England Patriots
104. Arizona Cardinals
105. Los Angeles Chargers
106. Tennessee Titans
107. New York Giants
108. Minnesota Vikings
109. Atlanta Falcons
110. Los Angeles Chargers (from CHI)
111. New York Jets
112. Las Vegas Raiders
113. Baltimore Ravens (from DEN through NYJ)
114. Jacksonville Jaguars
115. Cincinnati Bengals
116. Jacksonville Jaguars (from NO)
117. Indianapolis Colts
118. Seattle Seahawks
119. Pittsburgh Steelers
120. Philadelphia Eagles (from LAR through PIT)
121. Denver Broncos (from MIA)
122. Chicago Bears (from PHI)
123. Houston Texans (from CLE)
124. San Francisco 49ers (from DAL)
125. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
126. Green Bay Packers
127. Houston Texans
128. Buffalo Bills
129. Minnesota Vikings (from DET)
130. Baltimore Ravens
131. Kansas City Chiefs
132. San Francisco 49ers*
133. Buffalo Bills*
134. New York Jets* (from BAL)
135. San Francisco 49ers
Round 5:
136. Denver Broncos (from CAR through CLE)
137. New England Patriots
138. Arizona Cardinals
139. Washington Commanders
140. Los Angeles Chargers
141. Carolina Panthers (from NYG)
142. Carolina Panthers (from TEN)
143. Atlanta Falcons
144. Buffalo Bills (from CHI)
145. Denver Broncos (from NYJ)
146. Tennessee Titans (from MIN through PHI)
147. Denver Broncos
148. Las Vegas Raiders
149. Cincinnati Bengals
150. New Orleans Saints
151. Indianapolis Colts
152. Washington Commanders (from SEA)
153. Jacksonville Jaguars
154. Los Angeles Rams
155. Los Angeles Rams (from PIT)
156. Cleveland Browns (from PHI through AZ)
157. Minnesota Vikings (from CLE)
158. Miami Dolphins
159. Kansas City Chiefs (from DAL)
160. Buffalo Bills (from GB)
161. Philadelphia Eagles (from TB)
162. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU)
163. Buffalo Bills
164. Detroit Lions
165. Baltimore Ravens
166. New York Giants (from SF through CAR)
167. Minnesota Vikings (from KC)
168. New Orleans Saints*
169. Green Bay Packers*
170. New Orleans Saints*
171. Philadelphia Eagles*
172. Philadelphia Eagles*
173. Kansas City Chiefs*
174. Dallas Cowboys*
175. New Orleans Saints*
176. San Francisco 49ers*
Round 6:
177. Minnesota Vikings (from CAR through JAX)
178. Pittsburgh Steelers (from AZ through CAR)
179. Seattle Seahawks (from WAS)
180. New England Patriots
181. Los Angeles Chargers
182. Tennessee Titans (from TEN through PHI)
183. New York Giants
184. Miami Dolphins (from CHI)
185. New York Jets
186. Arizona Cardinals (from MIN)
187. Atlanta Falcons
188. Houston Texans (from LV through NE through MIN)
189. Houston Texans (from DEN through LAR through BUF)
190. New Orleans Saints
191. Indianapolis Colts
192. Seattle Seahawks
193. New England Patriots (from JAX)
194. Cincinnati Bengals
195. Pittsburgh Steelers
196. Los Angeles Rams
197. Atlanta Falcons (from CLE)
198. Miami Dolphins
199. New Orleans Saints (from PHI)
200. Buffalo Bills (from DAL through HOU)
201. Detroit Lions (from TB)
202. Green Bay Packers
203. Denver Broncos (from HOU through CLE)
204. Buffalo Bills
205. Detroit Lions
206. Cleveland Browns (from BAL)
207. Denver Broncos (from SF)
208. Las Vegas Raiders (from KC)
209. Los Angeles Rams*
210. Philadelphia Eagles*
211. San Francisco 49ers*
212. Jacksonville Jaguars*
213. Los Angeles Rams*
214. Cincinnati Bengals*
215. San Francisco 49ers*
216. Dallas Cowboys*
217. Los Angeles Rams*
218. Baltimore Ravens* (from NYJ)
219. Green Bay Packers*
220. Tampa Bay Buccaneers*
Round 7:
221. Kansas City Chiefs (from CAR through TEN)
222. Washington Commanders
223. Las Vegas Raiders (from NE)
224. Cincinnati Bengals (from AZ through HOU)
225. Los Angeles Chargers
226. Arizona Cardinals (from NYG)
227. Cleveland Browns (from TEN)
228. Baltimore Ravens (from NYJ)
229. Las Vegas Raiders (from MIN)
230. Minnesota Vikings (from ATL through CLE through AZ)
231. New England Patriots (from CHI)
232. Minnesota Vikings (from DEN through SF through HOU)
233. Dallas Cowboys (from LV)
234. Indianapolis Colts
235. Seattle Seahawks
236. Jacksonville Jaguars
237. Cincinnati Bengals
238. Houston Texans (from NO)
239. New Orleans Saints (from LAR through DEN)
240. Carolina Panthers (from PIT)
241. Miami Dolphins
242. Tennessee Titans (from PHI)
243. Cleveland Browns
244. Dallas Cowboys
245. Green Bay Packers
246. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
247. Houston Texans
248. Buffalo Bills
249. Detroit Lions
250. Baltimore Ravens
251. San Francisco 49ers
252. Tennessee Titans (from KC)
253. Los Angeles Chargers*
254. Los Angeles Rams*
255. Green Bay Packers*
256. New York Jets*
257. New York Jets*