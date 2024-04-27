Grade the Trade: Panther Move Up With Colts, Take RB Jonathon Brooks
The Carolina Panthers hired Dave Canales this offseason as their head coach and it signaled a mentality shift for the franchise. Canales wanted to run the football and they made a trade to help the running game.
The Panthers struck a trade with the Indianapolis Colts to acquire the 46th overall pick to select Texas RB Jonathon Brooks. The trade is as follows:
Panthers acquire: 46th overall
Colts acquire: 52, 142, and 155
This is a substantial amoutn of capital to go take the top running back in a poor running back class. Plus, Brooks is coming off of a torn ACL, which makes his evaluation more difficult.
As a player, there is a lot of talent there but he doesn't possess an elite trait. He's just kind of good at everything. That type of skillset is a really good one for a baseline running back but is it worth the 46th overall pick? That I'm not convinced of.
Panthers grade: C+
Colts trade: B+