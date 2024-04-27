NFL Draft

Grade the Trade: Panther Move Up With Colts, Take RB Jonathon Brooks

The Carolina Panthers trade up to take the first running back off the board. Was it a good move?

Tyler Forness

Texas Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks (24) jumps over Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Reggie
Texas Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks (24) jumps over Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Reggie / Ricardo Brazziell / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Carolina Panthers hired Dave Canales this offseason as their head coach and it signaled a mentality shift for the franchise. Canales wanted to run the football and they made a trade to help the running game.

The Panthers struck a trade with the Indianapolis Colts to acquire the 46th overall pick to select Texas RB Jonathon Brooks. The trade is as follows:

Panthers acquire: 46th overall
Colts acquire: 52, 142, and 155

This is a substantial amoutn of capital to go take the top running back in a poor running back class. Plus, Brooks is coming off of a torn ACL, which makes his evaluation more difficult.

As a player, there is a lot of talent there but he doesn't possess an elite trait. He's just kind of good at everything. That type of skillset is a really good one for a baseline running back but is it worth the 46th overall pick? That I'm not convinced of.

Panthers grade: C+
Colts trade: B+

Published
Tyler Forness

TYLER FORNESS