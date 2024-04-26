2024 NFL Draft: Updated Day 2 draft order after flurry of trades in Round 1
Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft is in the books, and while the first four picks went as expected, things began to take a turn at pick No. 8. Throughout the rest of the first round, a flurry of trades impacted the draft order the rest of the way out as well.
All in all, a total of five trades shook out, including the Buffalo Bills trading back twice and completely out of the first round as the Carolina Panthers jumped up to grab South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette. The biggest trade of the day including the Minnesota Vikings moving up one spot with the New York Jets to select Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy after four gunslingers had already flew off the board.
After these five trades, here is an updated look at the revised draft order for Day 2 of the draft, set to begin at 7PM EST tonight.
Round 2
33. Buffalo Bills (via CAR)
34. New England Patriots
35. Arizona Cardinals
36. Washington Commanders
37. Los Angeles Chargers
38. Tennessee Titans
39. Carolina Panthers (via NYG)
40. Washington Commanders (via CHI)
41. Green Bay Packers (via NYJ)
42. Houston Texans (via MIN)
43. Atlanta Falcons
44. Las Vegas Raiders
45. New Orleans Saints (via DEN)
46. Indianapolis Colts
47. New York Giants (via SEA)
48. Jacksonville Jaguars
49. Cincinnati Bengals
50. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO)
51. Pittsburgh Steelers
52. Los Angeles Rams
53. Philadelphia Eagles
54. Cleveland Browns
55. Miami Dolphins
56. Dallas Cowboys
57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58. Green Bay Packers
59. Houston Texans
60. Buffalo Bills
61. Detroit Lions
62. Baltimore Ravens
63. San Francisco 49ers
64. Kansas City Chiefs
Round 3
65. Carolina Panthers
66. Arizona Cardinals
67. Washington Commanders
68. New England Patriots
69. Los Angeles Chargers
70. New York Giants
71. Arizona Cardinals (via TEN)
72. New York Jets
73. Dallas Cowboys (via DET)
74. Atlanta Falcons
75. Chicago Bears
76. Denver Broncos
77. Las Vegas Raiders
78. Washington Commanders (via SEA)
79. Atlanta Falcons (via JAX)
80. Cincinnati Bengals
81. Seattle Seahawks (via NO)
82. Indianapolis Colts
83. Los Angeles Rams
84. Pittsburgh Steelers
85. Cleveland Browns
86. Houston Texans (via PHI)
87. Dallas Cowboys
88. Green Bay Packers
89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90. Arizona Cardinals (via HOU)
91. Green Bay Packers (via BUF)
92. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via DET)
93. Baltimore Ravens
94. San Francisco 49ers
95. Buffalo Bills (via KC)
96. Jacksonville Jaguars
97. Cincinnati Bengals
98. Pittsburgh Steelers (via PHI)
99. Los Angeles Rams
100. Washington Commanders (via SF)