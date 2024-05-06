4 2024 NFL Draft prospects who fell into the perfect fit
The 2024 NFL Draft saw the Chicago Bears pairing Caleb Williams with Rome Odunze, and with Brian Flores getting a shiny new toy in Dallas Turner. It's a beautiful thing when a player is a perfect DNA fit with the team that drafts them, and these two align with their new homes perfectly.
They were not the only ones who did, however, as a couple of Day 2 players found perfect landing spots for their skillset as well. These are the kinds of players that can make a big-time impact, even as early as their rookie year, in the NFL.
Which players found themselves landing in the ideal new homes where their skillset aligns with the scheme they will be running after the 2024 NFL Draft?
WR Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears loaded up this offseason for new quarterback Caleb Williams, as he will have both veteran Keenan Allen and No. 9 overall pick Rome Odunze to throw the football to. And looking at the success that Seattle has had over the years under new Bears' offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, it's hard not to imagine what the Bears can do through the air.
Deep crossers have been a staple for Waldron during his time with the Seahawks, and he has found ways to get the football into the hands of the likes of Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf with ease. And looking at how Odunze frequently won at the college level, he fits like a glove under what Waldron loves to do. He can win deep, over the middle, and after the catch as well.
Waldron will have no shortage of ways to incorporate Odunze into his already proven passing attack.
EDGE Dallas Turner, Minnesota Vikings
Brian Flores, meet Dallas Turner. Dallas Turner, meet Brian Flores.
Already the most aggressive blitzer in the NFL, Flores now gets the most explosive pass rusher in the 2024 NFL Draft. With burst, bend, and an elite cross chop when working against opposing offensive tackles, Flores has to be smiling from ear-to-ear about ways he can get Turner singled-up as he looks to attack opposing quarterbacks.
They already added Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel this offseason, giving Flores the ability to deploy Turner as a designated pass rusher who can attack off the outside of one of those other two (predominantly Greenard). Just think of the NASCAR packages that Flores can put on the field with his new arsenal of pass rushers.
DT Michael Hall Jr., Cleveland Browns
The Ohio State University product has the chance to become the next defensive tackle in a long line of interior defenders that defensive coordinator has the chance to make great. Ndamukong Suh, Fletcher Cox, and more come to mind when speaking about the lineage of players Schwartz has coaxed the most out of.
And Michael Hall Jr. fits that gap-shooting, explosive pass rusher mold that Schwartz gravitates toward. While Hall Jr. needs to strengthen his body of work against the run, he has the potential to become a havoc wreaker in Cleveland and under the guidence of Schwartz. It's hard to find a better fit in perhaps the entire 2024 NFL Draft class.
While the Browns' defensive tackle room is deep, it will be hard to keep snaps away from Hall Jr. as Schwartz is likely drooling to get him on the field.
RB Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals
Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing was able to get quite a bit out of the limited offensive talent he had a year ago. And looking at the offenses that he has been a part of and the running backs those offenses produced, there is a good reason to be quite bullish on Trey Benson and his fit with the Arizona Cardinals.
Dalvin Cook, Nick Chubb, and Kareem Hunt are just the past three running backs that Petzing has been a part of helping succeed. Even just last year 28-year-old James Connor rushed for over 1,000 yards, averaging five yards per carry.
Now add in the way that Benson runs the football, the vision and elusiveness that he brings to the field, and how he catched the football out of the backfield. The Cardinals may have found a match made in heaven in the third round.