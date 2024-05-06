Unofficial 2025 NFL Draft compensatory picks released by Over the Cap
The 2025 NFL Draft is still a full year out, but Over the Cap continues to stay ahead of the compensatory pick formula. They have released the unofficial compensatory picks set to be received by teams who lost more talent than they gained in free agency.
Againn, these picks are not official until they are actually released by the NFL at the beginning of the new league year in March of 2025, but Over the Cap has a proven track record of showing they have cracked the formula in terms of what picks each team will receive.
Two teams are expected to receive the highest compensation, a third round pick, for departed free agents. The Minnesota Vikings will receive a third round pick for quarterback Kirk Cousins as he signed with the Atlanta Falcons, and the Miami Dolphins will receive two third round picks for losing defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and offensive guard Robert Hunt to the Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers respectively.
The Dallas Cowboys are set to receive the most compensatory picks, receiving fifth round picks for all of offensive tackle Tyron Smith, center Tyler Biadasz, and defensive end Dorance Armstrong Jr., and a sixth round pick for running back Tony Pollard.
You can find the full list of projected compensatory picks on Over the Cap's website.