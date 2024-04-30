Presumed 2025 NFL Draft first rounder stirs up unnecessary controversy on Twitter
The 2024 NFL Draft is over, and without even a week of a break, 2025 NFL Draft prospect and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has already found himself in hot water.
A former teammate with the Colorado Buffs, Xavier Smith, spoke to The Athletic about how he felt he was treated by head coach Deion Sanders. The head coach, of course, is also the father of the starting quarterback. Shedeur took offense to the story and to Smith telling his experience and took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to let the world know about it.
[I don't] even remember him [to be honest]. Bro had to be very mid at best.- Shedeur Sanders via X
Needless to say, the reaction he has received on social media has not been glowing.
And after the feedback quarterback Spencer Rattler received from NFL teams as he fell all the way to the fifth round due to comments he made when he was 18 years old, the evaluation of Sanders figures to be a difficult one over the next year.
Leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, will Sanders prove he can be the leader of a franchise?