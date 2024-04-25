Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry receives clean bill of health
Injuries are one of the most difficult things to project with NFL Draft prospects. They add another variable that NFL teams don't often want to deal with. Sometimes, the talent makes it worth the risk but red flags are real and can take a player off of a draft board.
One of the players who was dealing with an injury was Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, who was revealed to have a Jones fracture in his foot from the medicals at the NFL Scouting Combine. He still found a way to run a 4.47 40-yard dash wit hthat injury.
He did have a procedue to fix the injury after his pro day and the early reports are that he will be just fine for training camp.
With the injury set to have him ready for the 2024 season, McKinshtry's stock should level out and likely be taken Thursday night.