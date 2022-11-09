NFL Draft Profile: Andrei Iosivas, Wide Receiver, Princeton Tigers

Andrei Iosivas

Princeton Tigers

#9

Pos: WR

Ht: 6030

Wt: 200

DOB: 10/15/1999

Hometown: Honolulu, HI

High School: Punahou High School

Eligibility: 2023

One Liner:

Iosivas is a small school prospect with an intriguing athletic profile and good ball-tracking skills, but he struggles to consistently generate separation and beat press coverage.

Evaluation:

Iosivas has excellent ball-tracking skills. He makes good mid-air adjustments to the ball and isn’t distracted at the catch point by defenders in his space. Iosivas has the size and arm length to create a large catch radius for his quarterback. Drops are rare for the All-Ivy League performer, and he finishes catches through contact. Iosivas is experienced deploying from the slot and out wide, but he primarily lines up on the outside. He displays active hands and arms when facing press coverage and uses an outside-in release with an arm-over move to handle press. When corners play off the line of scrimmage, Iosivas has long strides to quickly eats up their cushion, and his linear build-up speed is good enough to threaten defenses vertically. He shows a surprising amount of acceleration late on downfield routes. Iosivas incorporates hesitation moves into his routes and uses shoulder fakes to force defensive backs outside before cutting inside. He varies the speed of his routes and has a good understanding of where to find the holes in zone. Generally, Iosivas’ foot speed is a positive trait that helps him at the top of his stem. However, there are reps where his feet don’t fire at full speed. Improved concentration and timing should correct this issue. Iosivas is a willing blocker, but he won’t go out of his way to engage defenders and lacks the physicality to consistently overwhelm the opposition. However, there was a touchdown run against Harvard (2022) where Iosivas drove the corner ten yards downfield. With technical development and experience, the Hawaii native can develop into a reliable blocker. Despite his track background, Iosivas struggles to create separation, especially against press coverage. The All-Conference receiver usually finds greater success at separating on intermediate to deep routes over the middle of the field thanks to his shoulder fakes and some outside-in footwork at the top of his stem, but he generates almost no separation on outside releases. Iosivas has build-up speed that allows him to occasionally stack defensive backs, but that speed doesn’t help him when he’s jammed early in the play. There are still plenty of instances where Iosivas avoids contact at the line of scrimmage but fails to pull away from his defender, including on downfield routes, by the time the quarterback needs to throw. Struggling to generate separation against Ivy League competition raises questions about Iosivas’ projection to the next level. His release against press coverage includes false steps, and he’s guilty of allowing defensive backs into his pads. Iosivas’ explosiveness off the line of scrimmage is inconsistent. He has a bad habit of allowing himself to be squeezed by the defender along the sideline. The fifth-year senior has a lean frame that lacks power, and he’s not elusive or twitchy. He needs to sink more at the top of his route. Iosivas sometimes catches the ball against his pads instead of with his hands. He takes poor angles as a blocker and shows limited instincts and refinement in this area.

Grade:

5th Round

Background:

Iosivas was a recruit from Punahou School in Honolulu, Hawaii, in the class of 2018. He did not receive a star or recruit ranking from 247Sports, Rivals, On3.com, or ESPN. Iosivas earned First-Team All-Conference honors in high school. He snagged three touchdowns in the 2017 Honor Bowl and earned MVP honors. Iosivas also lettered in basketball and track and field. He received Most Outstanding Male Performer honors at track and field meets during his final two high school seasons. As a high school senior, Iosivas participated in the Hawaii High School Athletics Association (HHSAA) tournament and took home first place in the 100m, 200m, long jump, 4x100m relay, and 4x400m relay. He’s also a member of Princeton’s track and field team. Iosivas is a three-time Ivy League champion and First-Team All-Ivy League selection in the heptathlon (2019, 2020, and 2022) who earned All-America honors for his performance at the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships, where he finished fourth in the heptathlon. He posted the fastest ever 60-meter (6.71) in the NCAA heptathlon at the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships. Iosivas was named Ivy League Most Outstanding Field Performer during the 2020 and 2022 indoor seasons. He boasts an impressive array of personal bests across track and field’s many disciplines. Per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Iosivas bench presses 370 lbs. and jumps 39 inches in the vertical. He’s a senior captain of Princeton’s football team this season. Iosivas was born on Oct. 15, 1999, and has a younger sibling. He earned Second-Team All-Ivy League honors for football in 2021.