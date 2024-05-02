NFL Draft

Complete List Of Atlanta Falcons 2024 NFL Draft Picks

The Atlanta Falcons surprised some fans when they took Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the 8th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

Kilty Cleary

Apr 26, 2024; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons first round draft pick quarterback Michael
The Atlanta Falcons made some heads turn when they drafted Michael Penix Jr. with the 8th overall pick. They had just signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal with $100 million guaranteed, but Terry Fontenot said he was the best on the board and sometimes you have to take that chance. This will be an interesting start to the season for the Vikings as they open up with OTA's and Training Camp.

Here is how Terry Fontenot and Raheem Morris did with their selections for the New York Giants 2024 NFL Draft:

Round 1: 8th Overall - QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Round 2: 35th Overall - DT Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson

Round 3: 74th Overall - OLB Bralen Trice, Washington

Round 4: 109 Overall - DT Brandon Dorlus, Oregon

Round 5: 143rd Overall - LB JD Bertrand, Notre Dame

Round 6: 186th Overall - RB Jase McClellan, Alabama

Round 6: 187th Overall - WR Casey Washington, Illinois

Round 6: 197th Overall - DT Zion Logue, Georgia

