Complete List Of Atlanta Falcons 2024 NFL Draft Picks
The Atlanta Falcons made some heads turn when they drafted Michael Penix Jr. with the 8th overall pick. They had just signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal with $100 million guaranteed, but Terry Fontenot said he was the best on the board and sometimes you have to take that chance. This will be an interesting start to the season for the Vikings as they open up with OTA's and Training Camp.
Here is how Terry Fontenot and Raheem Morris did with their selections for the New York Giants 2024 NFL Draft:
Round 1: 8th Overall - QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington
Round 2: 35th Overall - DT Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson
Round 3: 74th Overall - OLB Bralen Trice, Washington
Round 4: 109 Overall - DT Brandon Dorlus, Oregon
Round 5: 143rd Overall - LB JD Bertrand, Notre Dame
Round 6: 186th Overall - RB Jase McClellan, Alabama
Round 6: 187th Overall - WR Casey Washington, Illinois
Round 6: 197th Overall - DT Zion Logue, Georgia