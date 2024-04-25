2024 NFL Draft: Future Bears QB Caleb Williams wants to reunite with high school teammate Olu Fashanu
The Chicago Bears do not have a tough decision ahead of them with the first overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft as Caleb Williams will become their new franchise quarterback. Coming back on the clock with pick No. 9, however, that may be a different story.
Williams has his take on who the Bears should select though, and he showed some love to a former high school teammate in Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu.
“I’d probably go Olu Fashanu because I know he’d put his life on the line for me, protecting me... Then I’d go one of the top three wide receivers.”- Caleb Williams via PFT
The three receivers he is referring to, of course, are Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., LSU's Malik Nabers, and Washington's Rome Odunze.
With a need at left tackle, however, Fashanu is squarely a target for the Bears as Williams hopes to reunite with his fellow Gonzaga High School alum. The Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans, slated to pick ahead of the Bears, are also reportedly interested in selecting offensive tackles as well.
Will Williams get his wish tonight?