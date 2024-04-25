Patriots, Cardinals could move back, then back up in the 2024 NFL Draft
The 2024 NFL Draft has arrived, and one analyst thinks the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals could be significant movers both down and up the board within the first five picks.
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah has stated the Patriots could receive a haul to move back from the third overall pick, then look to come back up for the fourth quarterback off the board in a trade with the Cardinals. He then stated he's heard the Cardinals, in pursuit of wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., could then look to make a move with the Los Angeles Chargers to come back up and get the Ohio State standout.
A few key points stand out here. This would assume the Patriots have negligible grades between North Carolina's Drake Maye and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy. If they like Maye far more than McCarthy, however, I am not sure there is any amount of draft capital that is worth moving off of your potential face of the franchise.
Same can be said for the Cardinals. While the Chargers reportedly want to move out, and while the Cardinals made a similar move down then up the board a year ago, Los Angeles also has a glaring need at wide receiver. If Arizona moves off of pick No. 4, why would the Chargers pass on the best player in this year's draft class in Harrison Jr.?
Soon enough all of this madness will be parsed out. For now, the rumors remain hectic.