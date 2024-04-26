Grade the Trade: Chiefs Trade up With Bills, Take Texas WR Xavier Worthy
The Kansas City Chiefs were rumored to trade up for a wide receiver earler on Thursday, specifically one with speed. They found a way to make it happen late on Thursday night with the Buffalo Bills.
The trade was a really interesting one and it landed them Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy. Not only is he an explosive player, but Worthy is now the fastest player in NFL history with a 4.21 second 40-yard dash.
The trade itself wasn't bad, as it was essentially a three pick swap.
This is essentially a pick swap. The Bills move down in round seven which is negligible by the trade value charts but get to move up 38 spots in round four from round three by moving down four spots in round one. That's a big win for the Bills but moving down with the Chiefs hasn't served them well before.
The last time they made a trade in round one had the Bills trading the Chiefs 10th overall in 2017 when they selected Patrick Mahomes. Will this hurt them like it did in 2017? Only time will tell.
Bills grade: B
Chiefs grade: A