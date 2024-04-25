Kansas City Chiefs Looking to Trade Up From 32nd Overall
The 2024 NFL Draft is loaded with talent on the offensive side of the football. There are potentially six quarterbacks, 12 offensive lineman and 10 receivers who could go in round one. That could end up causing multiple teams to try and make a trade to target a certain player.
There have been multiple teams rumored to try and move up in the NFL Draft and the latest rumors have that team being the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Chiefs have had some issues at the wide receiver position over the last couple of years once they traded Tyreek Hill. Now, it hasn't exactly mattered that much as they have won back-to-back Super Bowls. But with Travis Kelce in his mid-30s, they will need to find an answer on the outside.
The phrasing speedy wide receivers is intersting. We know that Andy Reid knows how to use speed with his success using Hill and that means it could be Texas WR Xavier Worthy. He ran a 4.21 40-yard dash and has special movement skills in space.
Will there be a trading partner for the Chiefs? That could be difficult. Do you want to be the team to give Patrick Mahomes a game-changing weapon?d