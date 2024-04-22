Texas DT Byron Murphy II could surprise and become first defender off the board in 2024 NFL Draft
The 2024 NFL Draft is now three days away and the buzz surrounding Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II continues to roar.
In fact, ESPN's Adam Schefter seems to think there is a growing thought that he could be the first defender off the board on Thursday night:
It's possible a defender might not be picked until Atlanta at No. 8 or Chicago at No. 9. Murphy could be a consideration for both teams. Murphy, who had five sacks last season, is talented, plays a coveted position and has gotten clean character reports. He might interest new Falcons coach Raheem Morris, who had Aaron Donald dominate at that position when he was the coordinator in Los Angeles.- Adam Schefter, ESPN
Murphy posted career highs for the Longhorns this past season as they went on to make the College Football playoffs. He racked up 8.5 tackles for loss and five sacks from the interior of the Texas defense in 2023.
Between Murphy and Illinois' Jer'Zhan Newton, it has been hotly debated who the top defensive tackle in the 2024 NFL Draft is. With Newton's late-season foot injury that prevented him from any pre-draft activities, Murphy seems to be nudging ahead near the finish line. Can he edge out Alabama pass rusher Dallas Turner and Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell to be the first defensive player drafted Thursday night?