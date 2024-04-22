Could the Atlanta Falcons Take a Quarterback at 8th Overall?
The 2024 NFL Draft is just three days away and there isn't a lot of clarity when it comes to the quarterback position. We know that at least four will go in round one with two-three others potentially sneaking in. How those players come off the board is still a mystery.
One of the biggest wild cards is Washington's Michael Penix Jr. Despite his excellent final two years, there are some lingering injuries to his knees and non-throwing shoulder that have complicated his evaluation.
Despite all of that, there is a real chance that he could go high in the 2024 NFL Draft. During an appearance on Sports Center on Sunday, Jeremy Fowler linked Penix to the Atlanta Falcons at eighth overall.
"Well, the Falcons are certainly a candidate to get a passer at some point in the draft. GM Terry Fontenot in his first three drafts did not take one in the first two rounds. They spent some time with Michael Penix Jr. This is interesting. When they went to visit him in Seattle for a private workout in early April, the whole contingent went, the head coach Raheem Morris, Fontenot, they flew all the way to Seattle just to watch him throw for a few hours and turned around and went home. They didn't do dinner or stay the night or anything. That told me something as far as interest. Now, No. 8 overall, is that too rich for Penix? Maybe, but he's probably not there when they pick 43rd overall in the second round. So, these are the thoughts that go on and so do they pick a passer somewhere? Maybe. Do they take a pass rusher? That's probably the safer pick at No. 8 overall."
Does that mean they will take the leap on Penix? Not necerssarily. However, with Kirk Cousins in the fold, taking a quarterback that high would send quite the confusing statement to the league and their fanbase.