Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: Cameron Young, Defensive Lineman, Mississippi State Bulldogs

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Mississippi State iDL Cameron Young
Mississippi State iDL Cameron Young
Mississippi State bulldogs logo

Cameron Young
Mississippi State Bulldogs

#93
Pos: iDL
Ht: 6030
Wt: 316
Hand: 968
Arm: 3518
Wing: 8200
40: 5.15
DOB: 6/8/2000
Hometown: Crosby, MS
High School: Franklin County
Eligibility: 2023

Background:

Young was a three-star recruit from Franklin County High School in Meadville, Miss., in the class of 2018. He was the No. 1,467 recruit according to 247Sports and No. 1,361 for On3.com. Young was an unranked two-star recruit for Rivals. He was an unranked recruit for ESPN with no grade or star rating. As a high school senior, Young totaled 51 tackles, including 43 solo, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. As a high school junior, he amassed 90 tackles, ten sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery compared to 75 tackles and two fumble recoveries as a sophomore. Young also lettered in basketball, averaging 12.4 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks per game as a junior per MaxPreps. He was born on June 8, 2000, and has three siblings.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Mississippi State Bulldogs
Mississippi State Bulldogs

2022 reese's senior bowl
NFL Draft Events

2023 NFL Draft: Senior Bowl Invites Coming In

By The NFL Draft Bible
2023 nfl draft logo
NFL Draft Events

Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Week 9

By The NFL Draft Bible
the hub football camp november 2022.jfif
Latest News

HUB Football To Host First Pro Free Agent CAMP in San Diego since Announcing New Scouting Data Partnership with USFL

By The NFL Draft Bible
USC CB Mekhi Blackmon
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Mekhi Blackmon, Cornerback, USC Trojans

By The NFL Draft Bible
Stephen F. Austin EDGE BJ Thompson
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: BJ Thompson, EDGE, Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks

By The NFL Draft Bible
Ole Miss WR Jalen Knox.jfif
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jalen Knox, Wide Receiver, Ole Miss Rebels

By The NFL Draft Bible
Xavier Thomas Clemson
NFL

2023 NFL Draft: Clemson Pass Rusher Out for the Year

By Robert Gregson
nfl-jets-sauce-gardner-
NFL

NFL Rookie Storylines: Mid-Season Defensive Rookie of the Year Prospects

By Robert Gregson