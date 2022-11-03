Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: Cam Rising, Quarterback, Utah Utes

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Utah QB Cam Rising
Utah QB Cam Rising
Utah utes football logo

Cam Rising
Utah Utes

#7
Pos: QB
Ht: 6020
Wt: 218
Hometown: Newbury Park, CA
High School: Newbury Park High School
Eligibility: 2023

One-Liner:

A gamer that will do whatever it takes to gain yards and make the requisite plays to win.

Evaluation:

Experience both under center and in the gun, showing a variety of throws including multiple launch angles and concepts. Can maneuver the pocket subtly, stepping up with square shoulders or ripping through to clear a throwing window. Ball placement and location are better on the move, showing crisp touch on sprint-outs or waggles. The ability to dart in-breakers like basics or wrap-ins is prevalent from the pocket when lined up and in rhythm. Knows how to layer passes, displaying touch when targeting the middle of the field via underneath or intermediate routes. Body type is not analogous to typical NFL quarterbacks. Release is elongated and needs to be quicker both in and out of structure. Flushes the pocket too often, despite clarity and no internal pressure. Multiple bad misses, dirting hitches, or airmailing comebacks, both with and without a present pass rush. Tends to shuffle his feet as opposed to taking a proper drop. Lacks true arm talent with few drive throws that require high-level velocity. Not a ton of anticipation on tape, although he can get from 1-2-3 in his progression. Most throws are crossers, in-breakers, or flat routes, seldom stretching the field. Rising is an adequate quarterback whose competitive stamina and willingness to win shines on every snap. He doesn't possess many of the traits an elite passer has but he gets the most out of every game. Rising could be a valuable camp arm with the ability to make a roster at the next level.

Grade:

UDFA

Utah Utes
Utah Utes

