Chicago Bears Comfortable Moving Back in 2024 NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears are one of the more intriguing teams in terms of draft capital. They currently hold picks one and nine in the first round of the 2024 NFL Drarft, but hold only one pick on both day two and three.
They are going to draft USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the first overall pick and then have a multitude of options at their disposal at ninth overall. Will they take an offensive tackle? Perhaps a top three wide receiver or defensive lineman? There really isn't a bad option for them at ninth overall.
One potential route that they could take is trading down to acquire more picks. Having an extra pick on both day two and three could be an immense help for a franchise trying to turn the corner with their rebuild. The Athletic's Diana Russini reports that the Bears are "very open for business."
The real question here is this: how far are they willing to move back to acquire more picks? Would they be willing to move down with the Los Angeles Rams at 19th overall who are trying to get up to select potentially a wide receiver? Or are they hoping to move down just a few spots? That will likely be answered in time, but Bears fans are likely in for a wild ride.