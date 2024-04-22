Chiefs to look at another WR early in the 2024 NFL Draft
Even before the offseason issues revolving around Rashee Rice, the Kansas City Chiefs knew attacking the wide receiver position in the 2024 NFL Draft was going to be a top priority.
And now after the racing incident that resulted in an accident and hit-and-run with Rice involved, the Chiefs are anticipating a suspension. This places even more urgency to upgrade a wide receiver room that was among the worst in the NFL a year ago.
As the draft nears, ESPN's Adam Schefter addressed some of the latest buzz just three days out, and the acknowledged need for a wide receiver in Kansas City was one of the bigger points he addressed:
Kansas City, which owns the No. 32 pick, would have been expected to look for wide receiver help even before Rice's troubles. The team had the most drops in the league (38) last season. Now, it sounds like it's the right draft to add a wideout.- Adam Schefter, ESPN
Picking last in the first round, names like Washington's Ja'Lynn Polk, Texas' Xavier Worthy, Oregon's Troy Franklin, Georgia's Ladd McConkey, and Florida State's Keon Coleman rise to the top of the list of wideouts who could be on the board. If they wait until pick No. 64, then Alabama's Jermaine Burton, UCF's Javon Baker, or South Carolina's Xavier Legette could fit the bill.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes proved he could win a Super Bowl without a top-tier cast, but he has to be hoping for at least a small upgrade to his weaponry.