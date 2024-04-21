Washington WR Ja'Lynn Polk expected to be 2024 NFL Draft top-40 pick in loaded class
After a stellar season with the runner-up Washington Huskies in 2023, wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk will not have to wait around for very long when the 2024 NFL Draft begins.
Increasing his receiving yards from nearly 700 in 2022 to 1,200 in 2023, Polk set career highs in yards, catches (69), and touchdowns (9) this past season. And with athleticism, mainly his long speed, as the main question to his game, Polk went on to answer most of those concerns at the NFL Scouting Combine. On par with what many thought, he ran a 4.52 40-yard dash but displayed great explosiveness as he hit 37.5 inches on his vertical jump and 10-feet-9 on his broad jump.
As a result, NBC Sports' Connor Rogers has stated he does not expect Polk to make it out of the top-40 of the draft. This means his wait on Friday night will not be a long one, and he could even sneak into the festivities of the first round on Thursday night. Here is what Rogers had to say on Polk:
The No. 2 wide receiver from Washington’s prolific passing attack (behind likely top 10 pick Rome Odunze) is the type of player coaches love. Polk’s high energy in everything he does (including blocking), fearless in working dangerous areas of the field and a nonstop worker. This wide receiver class is loaded, but Polk is expected to go in the top 35-40 picks.- Connor Rogers, NBC Sports
Polk is one of three Huskies receivers expected to hear their name called within the first two days of the 2024 NFL Draft. Standout Rome Odunze will likely be selected in the top-10 picks, while Jalen McMillan looks to be a top-100 pick himself.