Texans QB C.J. Stroud calls UNC's Drake Maye the most pro-ready QB in the 2024 NFL Draft
While he was the third quarterback off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft, Texans QB C.J. Stroud thinks Drake Maye will have the easiest transition to the NFL.
The 2024 NFL Draft is underway, and while North Carolina's Drake Maye was the third quarterback off the board, reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and Houston Texans' quarterback C.J. Stroud thinks he's the most pro-ready of the group.
Stroud would know something about playing quarterback in the NFL, and he would know even more about not being the first one off the board in his respective class. Touting the arm talent of Maye, Stroud thinks his transition to the NFL will not be as steep as that of Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels.
Where a player is drafted does not define who they are. As Maye heads to the New England Patriots, can he prove the doubters wrong?
