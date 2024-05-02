Colts fall head over heels for AD Mitchell in war room before trading up to get him
The Indianapolis Colts ended their weekend with one of the strongest 2024 NFL Draft classes of any team, and a big reason for that was their second round selection of Texas wide receiver AD Mitchell.
In a video posted by the Colts, you can hear offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter and area scouts raving about Mitchell as general manager Chris Ballard wheels and deals with the Carolina Panthers to acquire Pick No. 52 to draft the Texas wideout. The room lit up when discussing the sky-high potential of Mitchell:
Ballard then went on a rant to the local media after the selection, defending Mitchell from the anonymous scout talks regarding his character and off-the-field issues. Mitchell has vowed to make the Colts look like geniuses.
Making a concerted effort to get more explosive offensively, the Colts have loaded up the alien-like quarterback Anthony Richardson with Mitchell, Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, and the established Michael Pittman Jr. at the wide receiver position. Outside of Downs, who is a great space filler in that offense, the Colts clearly have a type and preference in what they look for at the wide receiver position.
The Colts also let the board fall to them in the first round, taking the first defensive player off the board with pick No. 15 in UCLA pass rusher Laiatu Latu. Both him and Mitchell will look to prove the Colts right for bringing them to Indianapolis in the 2024 NFL Draft.