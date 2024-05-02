7th round DT thought Colts were pranking him when he got the call
No, Jonah! It's real life!
The 2024 NFL Draft can be a long weekend for players who do not hear their names called until deep into Day 3. And for Oklahoma defensive tackle Jonah Laulu, he could not believe the call was actually real when the Indianapolis Colts called to take him off the board.
Speaking with Colts' general manager Chris Ballard, Laulu has to ask him multiple times if this call was an actual draft call because he thought one of his buddies was prank calling. Reassuring Laulu that he really was the general manager of the Colts, the Oklahoma defensive tackle became their seventh round pick.
You can see the whole video below.
