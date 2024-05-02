Jets UDFA DT Leonard Taylor passed up $600k NIL deal to turn pro
Betting on himself, new Jets defensive tackle Leonard Taylor might be kicking himself.
The 2024 NFL Draft was a story of dreams becoming realized and players getting the call that they had been selected. Except for Miami defensive tackle Leonard Taylor.
Projected as a first round pick in nearly every single preseason mock draft last summer and fall, Leonard instead goes undrafted. To make matters worse, Taylor reportedly turned down a NIL deal from Miami worth $600,000 to stay in school for an additional year.
Instead, Taylor's undrafted contract with the New York Jets where even the most priority of undrafted free agents only get around $200,000 guaranteed.
Taylor still has a chance to make his mark on the NFL with the Jets as he fights for his roster spot. But one has to wonder if Taylor regrets his decision to turn pro.
