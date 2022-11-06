Skip to main content
NFL Draft Profile: Cory Trice, Cornerback, Purdue Boilermakers

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Purdue CB Cory Trice
Purdue CB Cory Trice
purdue boilermakers logo

Cory Trice
Purdue Boilermakers

#23
Pos: CB
Ht: 6030
Wt: 217
Hand: 1000
Arm: 3200
Wing: 7800
40: 4.55
DOB: 5/30/2000
Hometown: Hopkinsville, KY
High School: Christian County
Eligibility: 2023

Background:

Cory Trice, from Hopkinsville, Kentucky, is an excellent athlete on the field and an excellent student off the field. From 2019-2021, he was an Academic All-Big Ten. On the field, he has started several games and has put up excellent stats. In 2020, he has over thirty tackles with twenty-seven solo tackles. Trice went to Christian County High School and was Class 5A District 1 Player of the Year. Born May 30, 2000, Trice is pursuing a Master’s Degree In Technology Leadership and Innovation after already earning Majoring in Communication.

