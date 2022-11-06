NFL Draft Profile: Cory Trice, Cornerback, Purdue Boilermakers

Cory Trice

Purdue Boilermakers

#23

Pos: CB

Ht: 6030

Wt: 217

Hand: 1000

Arm: 3200

Wing: 7800

40: 4.55

DOB: 5/30/2000

Hometown: Hopkinsville, KY

High School: Christian County

Eligibility: 2023

Background:

Cory Trice, from Hopkinsville, Kentucky, is an excellent athlete on the field and an excellent student off the field. From 2019-2021, he was an Academic All-Big Ten. On the field, he has started several games and has put up excellent stats. In 2020, he has over thirty tackles with twenty-seven solo tackles. Trice went to Christian County High School and was Class 5A District 1 Player of the Year. Born May 30, 2000, Trice is pursuing a Master’s Degree In Technology Leadership and Innovation after already earning Majoring in Communication.