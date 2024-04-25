2024 NFL draft: Cowboys showing interest in in-state RB Jonathan Brooks
The Dallas Cowboys have lost two mainstays in their backfield in back-to-back seasons, leaving their running back room a bit barren. They may find their new running back in the 2024 NFL Draft, and they may not go far from home as Texas running back Jonathan Brooks is on their radar.
NFL insider Jane Slater has reported that the Cowboys are showing interest in Brooks, but are afraid another NFC East rival may be as well.
While the Cowboys are showing first round interest in offensive linemen Tyler Guyton of Oklahoma, Graham Barton of Duke, and Amarius Mims of Georgia. Slater stated, however, that if all three of those guys are off the board, then the Cowboys could look to trade back from their 24th slot and target Brooks instead.
This would certainly make Brooks the first running back off the board should Dallas trade back and use their first pick on the Texas back.