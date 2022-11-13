NFL Draft Profile: Darnell Wright, Offensive Lineman, Tennessee Volunteers

Darnell Wright

Tennessee Volunteers

#58

Pos: OT

Ht: 6050

Wt: 347

Hand: 848

Arm: 3368

Wing: 8200

40: 5.35

DOB: 8/10/2001

Hometown: Huntington, WV

High School: Huntington

Eligibility: 2023

One-Liner:

A rangy tackle whose size and strength limit pass-rushers and run-stoppers alike.

Evaluation:

Colossal size, long arms, and thick lower half. Able to move on pin and pull schemes and GT Counter plays. Like his ability to get to his target on the second level. Yet to see his anchor threatened. Can redirect his punch when faced with counter moves. Heavy hands with latch. Also exhibits snap-trap techniques to finish players. Will recenter his shoulders and maintain pocket presence even with the quarterback drifting to pressure, often finishing players and showing off his strength. Rather stiff with little change of direction. Whiffs on reach blocks. Late to see-react on twists. Occasionally loses leverage. Hand placement/timing, slow to get them up. Grabs at the waist too much. Primarily a short setter, the offense's quick pace limits his interaction at C angles. Wright has gone up against a plethora of the SEC’s premier pass rushers this season. He has handled most, if not all, with ease, allowing few pressures and even fewer sacks. Some of this can be attributed to the up-tempo scheme that limits his athletic liabilities, but his anchor and functional strength are undeniable. If Wright tests even adequately and performs well in the all-star circuit, his status could see a meteoric rise.

Grade:

Late 2nd Round

Quotes:

QB Hendon Hooker deserves all praise he gets but RT Darnell Wright is one of the most improved prospects we’ve seen on tape this year. Moved from LT in the offseason and looks more natural on the right side. Wright made money controlling Alabama’s Will Anderson on Saturday.

Jim Nagy, Executive Director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl.