NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: Dorian Williams, Linebacker, Tulane Green Wave

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Tulane LB Dorian Williams
Tulane LB Dorian Williams
Tulane green wave logo football

Dorian Williams
Tulane Green Wave

#2
Pos: LB
Ht: 6010
Wt: 229
Hand: 1018
Arm: 3258
Wing: 8000
40: 4.65
DOB: 6/28/2001
Hometown: Indian Land, SC
High School: Indian Land
Eligibility: 2023

Background:

Williams was a three-star safety recruit from Indian Land High School in Indian Land, S.C., in the class of 2019. He was the No. 2,394 recruit according to 247Sports and No. 2,231 for On3.com. Williams was an unranked two-star recruit for Rivals. He did not receive a star ranking or grade from ESPN. As a high school senior, Williams produced 97 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, multiple interceptions, and two fumble recoveries. He helped Indian Land reach the South Carolina AAA State Playoffs. Williams committed to Tulane over Coastal Carolina and Troy. He has an older brother and two older sisters. Williams led the American Athletic Conference in tackles in 2020 and received Second-Team American Athletic Conference honors. 

Tulane Green Wave
Tulane Green Wave

