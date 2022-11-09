NFL Draft Profile: Dorian Williams, Linebacker, Tulane Green Wave

Dorian Williams

Tulane Green Wave

#2

Pos: LB

Ht: 6010

Wt: 229

Hand: 1018

Arm: 3258

Wing: 8000

40: 4.65

DOB: 6/28/2001

Hometown: Indian Land, SC

High School: Indian Land

Eligibility: 2023

Background:

Williams was a three-star safety recruit from Indian Land High School in Indian Land, S.C., in the class of 2019. He was the No. 2,394 recruit according to 247Sports and No. 2,231 for On3.com. Williams was an unranked two-star recruit for Rivals. He did not receive a star ranking or grade from ESPN. As a high school senior, Williams produced 97 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, multiple interceptions, and two fumble recoveries. He helped Indian Land reach the South Carolina AAA State Playoffs. Williams committed to Tulane over Coastal Carolina and Troy. He has an older brother and two older sisters. Williams led the American Athletic Conference in tackles in 2020 and received Second-Team American Athletic Conference honors.