Phillip Rivers beats 2024 NFL Draft QB prospects Drake Maye, Bo Nix in throwing competition
On the heels of the 2024 NFL Draft, potential No. 2 overall pick Drake Maye has been training with the long-time starting and now retired quarterback Phillip Rivers. And apparently, the old man can still sling it as he beat both Maye and Oregon's Bo Nix in a throwing competition.
Training for the draft and his rookie season, Maye is joining Rivers for guidance on the whiteboard and on the field. Maye recently joined the This is Football podcast with ESPN's Kevin Clark to discuss his favorite stories revolving around Rivers.
In a competition of throwing out routes into a net, Maye stated that Rivers bested the two youngsters as well as projected late round pick Carter Bradley of South Alabama.
We threw on the field, throwing out routes into a net. I hate to say but Phillip still won that. The two best things I got from that is that Phillip can still throw it... he's one of those guys who are fun to be around and always competing... still talking trash, you know how he is.- Drake Maye via This is Football podcast
Taking advice (and competing with) a quarterback like Rivers is a great way to prepare to enter the NFL. Will Maye hear his name called by the Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, or a mystery team on Thursday night?