Patriots QB Drake Maye gets hilarious special message from his brothers after getting drafted
The New England Patriots have their new quarterback in North Carolina's Drake Maye. And after being selected with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Maye received a special message from his brothers.
One slight adjustment, however: it was not the traditional emotional message a player usually gets from their family after the biggest moment of his life. Instead, his three brothers took turns making fun of their little brother. One brother called Maye a "pretty boy," the other hit him with the
"overrated" tagline, and finally Maye got called an expletive from his third brother.
Two of his brothers, Luke and Beau, are also North Carolina alumnus who played on their basketball team under Roy Williams.
Taking it in stride, Maye bursts into laughter after expecting an emotional response to his brothers' message.