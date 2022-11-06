NFL Draft Profile: Drake Stoops, Wide Receiver, Oklahoma Sooners

Drake Stoops

Oklahoma Sooners

#12

Pos: WR

Ht: 5090

Wt: 190

40: 4.55

DOB: 6/16/1999

Hometown: Norman, OK

High School: Norman North

Eligibility: 2023

Background:

Drake Stoops, from Norman, Oklahoma, is an Academic All-Big 12 First Team since he arrived at the University. He has seen extensive playing time for the Sooners starting in 2019 and going to 2021. Stoops has amazing family ties to the University, where his dad, Bob Stoops, is the University's all-time winningest head coach. Stoops is currently majoring in Communications and will be looked to as a top target in 2022.