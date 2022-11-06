NFL Draft Profile: Drake Stoops, Wide Receiver, Oklahoma Sooners
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Oklahoma WR Drake Stoops
Drake Stoops
Oklahoma Sooners
#12
Pos: WR
Ht: 5090
Wt: 190
40: 4.55
DOB: 6/16/1999
Hometown: Norman, OK
High School: Norman North
Eligibility: 2023
Background:
Drake Stoops, from Norman, Oklahoma, is an Academic All-Big 12 First Team since he arrived at the University. He has seen extensive playing time for the Sooners starting in 2019 and going to 2021. Stoops has amazing family ties to the University, where his dad, Bob Stoops, is the University's all-time winningest head coach. Stoops is currently majoring in Communications and will be looked to as a top target in 2022.
