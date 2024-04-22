Eagles GM Howie Roseman already on the phones ahead of 2024 NFL Draft
The 2024 NFL Draft is sure to bring plenty of drama, and historically Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles have played a hand in creating some fireworks.
In 2021, the Eagles traded up to select wide receiver Devonta Smith from the University of Alabama. In 2022, they traded up to select defensive tackle Jordan Davis, then turned around and traded their second first rounder away to the Tennessee Titans for wide receiver A.J. Brown. Then just a year ago, the Eagles and Roseman moved up the board one spot to land Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Roseman may be eyeing another move in this year's draft as well. In his latest draft buzz article, Schefter writes:
If Roseman wants a cornerback at No. 22, as many people around the league believe he could, he might have to move up again. Per sources, he already has been calling around, gauging what a trade up might look like to be prepared for what has become a near-annual tradition.- ESPN's Adam Schefter
The top cornerbacks on the board are considered to be Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell and Alabama's Terrion Arnold. Will Roseman continue his trend of selecting players from SEC powerhouse schools, or will he go after the tantalizing small school prospect in Mitchell?
With cornerback needy teams littered throughout the top-17 picks of the draft, look for Roseman and the Eagles to once again be aggressive on Thursday night.