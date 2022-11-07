NFL Draft Profile: Earl Bostick Jr., Offensive Lineman, Kansas Jayhawks

Earl Bostick Jr.

Kansas Jayhawks

#68

Pos: OT

Ht: 6052

Wt: 290

40: 5.26

Hometown: Barnwell, SC

High School: Barnwell

Eligibility: 2023

One Liner:

Bostick is an older prospect who possesses ideal arm length, quick feet, and natural athleticism, but his pad level, play strength, and internal GPS have room for significant improvement.

Evaluation:

Bostick has experience playing both tackle positions for the Jayhawks but primarily aligns at left tackle. He was rarely penalized last year and plays in a very controlled style. Bostick’s frame has room to add weight and potentially climb closer to 320 lbs. He possesses excellent arm length and displays the grip strength to latch and sustain blocks. Bostick’s background as a tight end shows in his footwork and movement. He’s light on his feet with a smooth slide in pass protection and excellent foot speed. The former two-star recruit displays quick get off at the snap and shows some explosiveness out of his stance. He has the strength and quickness to seal defenders in the run game and generate sufficient space on down blocks. Bostick has natural linear athleticism in space, but his change of direction skills have room for improvement. In pass protection, his chest and knees don’t extend over his feet. He maintains his balance and frames his blocks well. Bostick has the athleticism to mirror pass rushers, but he’s inconsistent at maximizing this skill. Unfortunately, he still has a lot of technical issues for an older prospect. Bostick regularly takes false steps when trying to get off the line as a run blocker. His inconsistent pad level leads to him being out-leveraged and lifted out of his stance. Bostick takes poor angles to second-level defenders and has his fair share of whiffs on second-level blocks. His internal GPS isn’t calibrated to handle those blocks with regularity despite how frequently they occur in Kansas’ system. Bostick carries his hands too low when not engaged with defenders and is slow to bring them up. He lacks the play strength to maul defenders, and his hands don’t pack much pop. The redshirt senior doesn’t consistently generate movement in the running game, although Kansas asks him to down block frequently, which limits his opportunities in one-on-one pull or vertical run blocking situations. Bostick needs to bend more at the knees and add some strength to his lower half. He’s high-hipped, with a pear-shaped build that might make it difficult to improve his power and base. Bostick is prone to overset and open inside pass rush lanes. He got beat on the inside track three times against Duke (2022). Overall, Bostick currently projects as a developmental Day 3 selection with upside thanks to his physical gifts.

Grade:

5th Round

Background:

Bostick was a two-star recruit from Barnwell High School in Barnwell, S.C., in the class of 2017. He was the No. 2,449 recruit according to 247Sports Composite board and No. 2,236 (three-star) for On3.com. Bostick was an unranked two-star recruit for Rivals and an unranked two-star recruit for ESPN with a 69 grade out of 100. He was selected to play in the 2017 Border Bowl, which featured the top players from South Carolina against Georgia’s top players. Bostick played tight end and defensive lineman in high school, earning All-Area honors as a senior defensive lineman and All-Region honors as a tight end in his junior and senior seasons. As a senior, he totaled 80 tackles and 17 tackles for loss. Bostick also caught seven passes for 247 yards and four touchdowns. He originally committed to Appalachian State before swapping to Kansas. Bostick earned Academic All-Big 12 honors in 2020 and 2021.