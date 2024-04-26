NFL Draft

Kirk Cousins 'stunned' the Falcons drafted Michael Penix Jr. in the first round

The Falcons may have ruffled some feathers with their new franchise quarterback already...

Nov 18, 2023; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) leaves
Nov 18, 2023; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) leaves / Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
The Atlanta Falcons shocked the world when they selected quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. And they may have already ruffled some feathers with the quarterback they just committed $90 million guaranteed to in free agency in Kirk Cousins.

According to The Athletic's Diana Russini, Cousins knew the Falcons had interest in adding a quarterback, but was blindsided to see it happen this early:

The Falcons called Kirk Cousins when they were on the clock to let him know.
From what I learned, Cousins understood a QB would be considered but he did not believe his successor would be taken in the first round. I’m told he’s a bit stunned.

The Athletic's Diana Russini

This is not a great start for the Falcons with Cousins, who is locked in as their starter for at least two seasons. Making more sense of it, Penix Jr. turns 24 years old in a little over a week. Penix Jr. will be 27 years old before he even sniffs the field if Cousins keeps a clean bill of health and plays the way the Falcons expect him to.

We get it, Kirk. We were all stunned as well.

