Falcons' interest in QB Michael Penix Jr. at pick No. 9 is peak silly season
No, the Atlanta Falcons are not going to use the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
I do not know how we got here or why we have to definitively state that the Falcons are not going to draft an already soon-to-be 24-year-old quarterback to sit for two seasons behind Kirk Cousins. While this may come into play, the idea of the Falcons using the eighth overall pick on Penix Jr. is just peak silly season.
ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that Penix Jr.'s draft watch starts at pick No. 8, and it has thrown Hotlanta for a tizzy. Rest assured Atlanta, this will not happen.
One NFL general manager said he believes 'there is an undercurrent of support for Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix,' even though his team doesn't have a first-round grade on either. This particular general manager said he believes both Penix Jr. and Nix are Day 2 picks. Some teams disagree, and there now is speculation Penix could go as high as No. 8 to the Falcons.- Adam Schefter, ESPN
The Falcons have opened a legitimate window as they are set to play the easiest schedule in the NFL in the easiest division in football. With guaranteed money locked into Cousins for two seasons, why in the world would they use a valuable asset, like a top-10 pick, on a backup quarterback?
This happened two years ago as well when the Falcons' interest in Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder was revealed. It was stated he could be their first round pick that year. He was their third round pick. We could see a similar interest in Penix Jr., who I believe will hear his name called much later than the buzz surrounding him indicates.