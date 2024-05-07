Giants Got Potential Steal in CB Andru Phillips
The idea of an NFL Draft steal is a fascinating one. When teams pass on a player that many times, it usually means that they should slide down the board. Now, there are some instances when a player slides when they shouldn't but steals are a weird dichotomy when discussing in a vacuum.
Now, you can get a player that is a steal compared to your own draft board. That happens relatively often in the course of the draft since the evaluation process is very subjective. One of the players that could end up being a steal is New York Giants cornerback Andru Phillips who a few scouts had a first-round grade on according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Early third-round defensive back choice Dru Phillips always seemed destined for Day 2, but a few scouts had a late-first-round grade on him -- and one of the reasons was his football acumen. Multiple teams told me Phillips' combine interview was among their very best thanks to his ability to see the game and grasp defensive concepts.
If Phillips ends up being a good football player for the Giants, he will be a "steal."