New England Patriots Begin Search For General Manager
The schedule in which National Football League front office operate is different than what both players and coaches run on. Instead of having their hiring and firing cycle mostly occur at the end of the regular season, those decisions are often made after the NFL Draft.
Yes, some general managers are let gu after the regular season, but it makes things more difficult for the NFL Draft being just three months later. That is how the New England Patriots handled their business, as they named Eliot Wolf acting general manager instead of looking for a permanent solution.
Now, Wolf will have the chance to interview for his job. The Patriots are now starting to look for their key decision maker and will begin the interview process. Wolf will be apart of the interview process but can't be named to the position until they comply with the Rooney Rule.
Kraft commented on the process of finding their next decision maker, citing collaboration as a key trait.
"We have a lot of people internally who have had a chance to train and learn under the greatest coach of all-time and a man whose football intellect is very special," Kraft said. "So, in the short-term, we're looking for collaboration. Our team has a tremendous opportunity to position itself right, given our salary cap space, and we've never drafted, in my 30 years of ownership, we've never been drafting as [high] as we're drafting.
There isn't a timetable for the Patriots to make the decision. However, expect them to move somewhat quickly so the new decision maker will get a chance to implement their own processes.