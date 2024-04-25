Report: Giants Trying to Trade Up For Drake Maye
The 2024 NFL Draft is set to begin in just a few hours. The Chicago Bears are primed to select quarterback Caleb Williams but there is nothing certain after that. The belief is that quarterbacks will go with the first three picks but who ends up selecting there is still a mystery.
The Washington Commanders are almost certain to take a quarterback (likely Jayden Daniels) at second overall which means the New England Patriots are the big power brokers at the top of the draft.
The likely quarterback that the Patriots and teams will target is North Carolina's Drake Maye and Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz is reporting that the New York Giants are trying to move up to select Maye.
The Giants would be a fascinating spot for Maye to develop. Head coach Brian Daboll was the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills and is credited with developing Josh Allen into a top NFL quarterback. Now, Maye isn't identical to Allen, but they share some very similar traits.
It is important to note that a trade is a long shot, but the Patriots are doing their due dilligence in listening to offers.