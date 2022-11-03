Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: Isaiah Moore, Linebacker, North Carolina State Wolfpack

NFL Draft profile scouting report for North Carolina State LB Isaiah Moore
North Carolina State LB Isaiah Moore
North Carolina State wolfpack logo

Isaiah Moore
North Carolina State Wolfpack

#1
Pos: LB
Ht: 6020
Wt: 239
Hand: 900
Arm: 3238
Wing: 7718
40: 4.80
DOB: 10/6/1999
Hometown: Chester, VA
High School: Bird
Eligibility: 2023

Background:

Isaiah Moore is coming into the 2022 season healthy after an injury-riddled offseason. In 2021, he was An ACC performer honorable mention in 2021. Dating back to his first season with NC State in 2018, after redshirting in 2017, he was the Freshman of the Year Award winner, where he started at middle linebacker in every game except one. While attending Bird High School, he was a team captain his senior season and won the state championship two years earlier his sophomore season. Off the field, Moore is on the Student-Athlete Advisory Council and is the leader of the #PackUnited movement, which helps fight social justice. In the Summer of 2021, Moore earned a degree in Communications from NC State. 

