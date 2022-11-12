NFL Draft Profile: Jalen Redmond, Defensive Lineman, Oklahoma Sooners

Jalen Redmond

Oklahoma Sooners

#31

Pos: iDL

Ht: 6020

Wt: 281

40: 5.00

DOB: 3/12/1999

Hometown: Midwest City, OK

High School: Midwest City

Eligibility: 2023

One-Liner:

A big body with adequate movement skills, Redmond has some desirable traits as a defensive lineman.

Evaluation:

Opens the year as shade in an odd front. After switching to a three-technique in an even front, his skillset starts to come through. Strong enough to two-gap. Fairly quick off the ball with the athleticism to run as a looper and get home on twists. Little to no penetration as a true pass rusher. Cannot split double teams or hold up at the point of attack when deployed as a true nose. Can tell he's uncomfortable in his zone read awareness when kicked out to the exterior. Redmond is in some limbo when it comes to his body type and skill set. His best plays have come when he's playing as a three-technique in four down fronts, showing an ability to win one on one reps and have more influence in the passing game. His current role as an early down player limits this, so we will need to see better utilization to project a higher draft grade.

Grade:

7th round