NFL Draft Profile: Jalen Redmond, Defensive Lineman, Oklahoma Sooners

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Oklahoma iDL Jalen Redmond
Oklahoma iDL Jalen Redmond
Jalen Redmond
Oklahoma Sooners

#31
Pos: iDL
Ht: 6020
Wt: 281
40: 5.00
DOB: 3/12/1999
Hometown: Midwest City, OK
High School: Midwest City
Eligibility: 2023

One-Liner:

A big body with adequate movement skills, Redmond has some desirable traits as a defensive lineman.

Evaluation:

Opens the year as shade in an odd front. After switching to a three-technique in an even front, his skillset starts to come through. Strong enough to two-gap. Fairly quick off the ball with the athleticism to run as a looper and get home on twists. Little to no penetration as a true pass rusher. Cannot split double teams or hold up at the point of attack when deployed as a true nose. Can tell he's uncomfortable in his zone read awareness when kicked out to the exterior. Redmond is in some limbo when it comes to his body type and skill set. His best plays have come when he's playing as a three-technique in four down fronts, showing an ability to win one on one reps and have more influence in the passing game. His current role as an early down player limits this, so we will need to see better utilization to project a higher draft grade.

Grade:

7th round 

