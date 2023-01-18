NFL Draft Profile: J.D. DiRenzo, Offensive Lineman, Rutgers Scarlet Knights

J.D. DiRenzo

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

#55

Pos: OT

Ht: 6047

Wt: 314

Hand: 1028

Arm: 3268

Wing: 7928

DOB: 07/27/

Hometown: Hammonton, NJ

High School: Saint Joseph's

Eligibility: 2023

One-Liner:

A backyard brawler who brings a ferocious attitude in the trenches and seeks out second-level defenders with the intent to punish; an interchangeable part who can play multiple positions.

Evaluation:

A two-time FCS All-American, DiRenzo started 40 games during his tenure at Sacred Heart as an All-NEC standout before transferring to his hometown Rutgers for his graduate year of eligibility. He plays with a nasty demeanor, carries a heavy chip on his shoulder and has been praised for his great leadership, according to coaches. In addition, he shows technically sound fundamentals, along with exceptional agility and is very light on his feet. DiRenzo owns the versatility to play either tackle or guard spot, making I versatility one of his best attributes. The New Jersey native possesses a very refined overall technique. While he may not have an ultra-high ceiling, he could be ready to step in and contribute immediately. Simply put, ‘The Junkyard Dog’ takes out both the paper and the trash. Now, he’s about to have some spending cash!

Grade:

7th Round

Quotes:

“Everyone kind of promised me everything but I think the difference here was that Coach (Greg) Schiano approached me differently. He was very honest. He wasn’t like, ‘You’re going to come in here, you’re going to be an immediate starter.’ He was like, ‘You have to work for it. We believe you can do it, but you’re going to have to work for it.’” – JD DiRenzo on his transfer to Rutgers

Background:

He will be mentored by former New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Augie Hoffman (Boston College), who is the current Rutgers offensive line coach. Transfer from Sacred Heart; A two-time All-NEC First Team selection. He had over 20 offers to transfer, including Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Texas Tech and Purdue; he chose Rutgers to play close to home. Started three seasons at left tackle at Sacred Heart and one year as starting right tackle. He was a three-time state champion during his high school career in St. Josephs in, New Jersey. Son of Wayne and Anne DiRenzo; sister, Dana, played basketball at St. Francis Brooklyn.