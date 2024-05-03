Jeremiah Trotter Jr. to Honor Dad By Wearing His Old Jersey Number
In April of 1998, the Philadelphia Eagles made a selection in the third round that would make a resounding impact for years. That was linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. He was an impact player over the course of 12 years, playing eight seasons with the Eagles.
He became a fan favorite with his physical mentality and aggresive demeanor in the middle of Jim Johnson's defense. On Saturday, April 27th, Trotter's legacy grew with the Eagles selecting his son Jeremiah Troter Jr. in the fifth round.
Not only will his son end up playing for his dad's former team, he will also wear his number 54.
An incredibly cool way to honor his father, who no longer has to worry about what jersey he will wear to support his son. He can just go into the closet and pick one.