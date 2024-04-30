Patriots snubbed heavy offer from Vikings for QB Drake Maye
While the Minnesota Vikings were extremely interested in North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, they could not move the New England Patriots off of pick No. 3 in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Not even for three first round picks.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Vikings offered the Patriots a package of three first round picks in exchange for pick No. 3 and two mid-round picks. Two of those first rouders were in this year's draft, pick No. 11 and pick No. 23, then Minnesota was willing to throw in a 2025 first round pick as well for the right to select Maye.
Turned down by the Patriots, the Vikings then pivoted to move up one spot to select Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. They then moved up from pick No. 23 as well to come up to pick No. 17 to select Alabama pass rusher Dallas Turner.
After losing Kirk Cousins to the Atlanta Falcons, the Vikings got their heir apparent. Even if it's not the one they had their eyes set on.