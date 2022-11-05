NFL Draft Profile: Mason Brooks, Offensive Lineman, Ole Miss Rebels

Mason Brooks

Ole Miss Rebels

#75

Pos: OT

Ht: 6050

Wt: 311

Hand: 1058

Arm: 3400

Wing: 8128

40: 5.25

DOB: 10/11/1999

Hometown: Cedar Park, TX

High School: Cedar Park

Eligibility: 2023

One-Liner:

A multi-positional lineman that plays with textbook fundamentals.

Evaluation:

Ideal build for a tackle. Long-limbed and angular physique that carries subtle mass in an athletic structure. Primary position was at right tackle at WKU, playing mostly guard since transferring to Ole Miss. Efficient mover in the run game with a propensity to climb to off-ball backers. An aware player that can handle extra bodies around him, late or boundary blitzes, and moving targets. Fantastic hand placement with precise timing and a vice grip-like latch. Constantly plays long through the point of attack, maintaining ideal leverage and knee bend. Displays the strength and tenacity required to drive and finish players. Not the most functional of athletes, with some lack of fluidity and foot speed. Kick slide can seem to be in quicksand at times, relaying to trouble against speed rushers. Better as a short setter because of this leaving question marks about his ability to pass set at traditional or C angles. Brooks plays with terrific hand angles, hands, and body positioning. His body type is capable of playing along the interior and at tackle, but he lacks the elite movement skills requisite of elite exterior linemen. This may explain his move inside since transferring to Ole Miss, where increasing his snap share will parlay into better draft positioning.

Grade:

5th Round

Quotes:

“Ole Miss transfer OT Mason Brooks, who spent his first four seasons at WKU, uses the double underhand technique to keep pass rushers off balance — shows off patient hands, well-timed punch against Army EDGE Andre Carter II.”

Devin Jackson, college football writer for the Philadelphia Inquirer.