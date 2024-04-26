Nick Saban Admits to Tampering With New Eagles CB Quinyon Mitchell
When the National Football League merges with the world of college football, there are some interesting elements that occur. The NFL Draft is one of those events that crosses over and merges fans of both sports.
Getting the college football perspective about prospects gives those who don't watch college football some good information on what they are good at and their backgrounds. It also can reveal some interesting tidbits from the greatest head coach in college football history.
Nick Saban retired after the 2023 college football season and joined ESPN's commentary team to provide the college football perspective. In doing so, Saban admitted to tampering with new Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell
Now, it's normal to talk to players in the transfer portal. However, you can't talk to anyone that isn't already in there. This won't impact Saban since he's retired, but it does raise an issue with the current workings of the transfer portal. Alabama could also see sanctions for the infraction that Saban admitted to.
At the very least, it adds a lot of entertainment to the NFL Draft coverage.