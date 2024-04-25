The New England Patriots Should Trade Back and Take QB Michael Penix Jr.
At the third overall spot in the draft, the Pats will likely have the option to select the third best quarterback available, or the top wide receiver, such as Marvin Harrison Jr. who is widely regarded as the best player in this year's draft.
The Patriots have never had the third overall pick. They have had the fourth overall pick three times taking Willie McGinest in 1994, John Hannah in 1973, and Phil Olsen in 1970. The Pats run of success has meant that the last time New England had a top 10 pick in the NFL Draft was in 2008, when Bill Belichick drafted now current Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo with the 10th pick. The last time the team had a pick in the top 3 was in 1999 when the Pats had the first overall selection taking Drew Bledsoe.
It takes a lot of pain and losing to draft as high as number 3, so he Patriots need to be shrewd about how they set the organization up for future success with this key selection. They cannot end day 1 without taking a QB.
DRAFT AND TRADE SCENARIO
Given the significant needs across the roster, the Patriots should trade back with a willing partner and collect draft capital. The extra picks will help Eliot Wolf and Jerod Mayo rebuild a depleted roster. If they can find a partner with a pick in the 10-15 slot range, when the remaining top QBs may still be available, they should then select Michael Penix Jr., QB from Washington.
Report: Patriots now actively listening to trade offers for pick No. 3
Bleacher Report offered up a trade scenario with the Minnesota Vikings matching this strategy:
- New England Patriots receive: 2024 first-round pick (No. 11 overall), 2024 first-round pick (No. 23 overall), 2025 first-round pick (TBD), 2026 second-round pick (TBD).
- Minnesota Vikings receive: 2024 first-round pick (No. 3 overall).
The Patriots would receive both of Minnesota's 2024 first round selections at 11 and 23, plus Minnesota's 2025 first and second-round picks, to move back eight spots. It's a massive haul and the Pats remain in striking distance at 11 ready to pounce on a special player such as Penix.
Michael Penix Jr. Stats
While questions remains about Penix durability, he is a winner at every level and had an outstanding career at Washington. Over the last two years as a starter at Washington, Penix stats are exceptional:
- 28 games over two seasons starting at QB
- 725 completions
- 9544 passing yards
- 65.4 completion %
- 8.6 average yards per attempt
- 67 Touchdown passes
- 19 interceptions
- 154.2 passing efficiency rating
In 2023 Penix led the nation in passing yards while leading the Huskies to a 14 win season before their only loss to Michigan in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Penix recently penned a compelling piece for The Players Tribune where he wrote "A Letter to NFL GMs" outlining his grit, past hurdles and success, and why he will be be a winner at the pro level.
Adding much needed draft capital while still getting one of the top QB prospects in the draft, would be a solid start to the Wolf and Mayo regime.