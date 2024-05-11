Patriots Officially Hire Eliot Wolf as Executive Vice President of Player Personnel
The New England Patriots took off the interim tag from Eliot Wolf, officially giving him the job he had been doing since January.
Less than a week after the New England Patriots began their search for a new decision-maker, they have officially taken the interim title off of Eliot Wolf, officially naming him as the Executive Vice President of Player Personnel. The news was first reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Wolf, the son of Hall of Fame executive Ron Wolf, was the interim decision maker for the Patriots since the organization parted ways from Bill Belichick back in January. He was in charge of the NFL Draft and free agency among other responsibilities.
Pelissero reported that he will be in charge of the 53-man roster among other responsibilities.
The Patriots have their organization now set up for the next generation of New England football.
