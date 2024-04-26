2024 NFL Draft: Former Patriots HC Bill Belichick gives a salty take on QB Drake Maye
After he was drafted by the Patriots, their former head coach Bill Belichick gave a salty take on new quarterback Drake Maye
In this story:
While Bill Belichick is no longer the head coach of the New England Patriots, he is still giving his input from the perspective of an analyst. And as he sits at the 2024 NFL Draft, where the Patriots just selected North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, Belichick had a bit of a salty response.
"Drake compares himself a lot to Josh Allen. We'll see about that."- Belichick via Henry McKenna
Belichick, of course, has had the pleasure of getting a front row seat to the antics of Allen as his Patriots squared off with the Buffalo Bills twice per year. He knows exactly who Allen is and why that is a loft ceiling to compare oneself to.
Can Maye live up to his own expectation and prove Belichick wrong?
Published